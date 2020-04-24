Many Alabama cities behind on sending census data

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers show the state and many cities in Alabama are behind in sending in census data.
Governor Kay Ivey said she hoped Alabama would have 80 percent participation in the Census, but right now that mark isn’t being met.
Half of Alabama households have turned in their Census - just slightly under the national average.
The state has historically lagged behind in reporting how many people live here and things got more complicated this year.
“For many of us, our lives have been turned upside down because of the public health crisis so the last thing that’s on our mind is filling out the census,” said Peter Jones, Assistant Professor of Public Administration at UAB.
Limited access to internet in rural areas still makes online reporting hard and now social distancing limits door-to-door census tracking.
Political experts believe when census trackers are able to go out and help collect data, they may still have to maintain social which could make it difficult.
“Less likely to fill out something or respond with someone standing 6 feet away,” said Jones.
But low participation could mean we lose a congressional seat and a chunk of the state’s budget.
Federal dollars account for 1/3 of the state budget and help fund things like public schools, housing programs, veteran and farming programs.
Political experts say we’ll need that money long-term to get the economy back on track after the coronavirus slowed it down, especially since tax revenue is expected to drop with more Alabamians out of work.
“If we aren’t counted and we don’t get that federal money then the road to recovery is much steeper for Alabamians,” said Jones.
Jones said it took the state nearly a decade to bounce back after the last Great Recession.
Private sector companies also use census data to decide where they will open new sites.
“As we’re having businesses slow and shut down - at some point we hope to see them reopen and new business started. Businesses will use that Census data to decide where to open up and where to recruit for employees,” said Jones.
There is still time to report. The Census Bureau pushes back the deadline to self report to October 31st.
To complete an application online or to look at census reporting numbers for your city - visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.