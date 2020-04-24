“Leave it to Us" launches in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leave It To Us has now launched in Birmingham. The nonprofit organization, founded by Alabama Student Michael Arundel, is a free delivery service that supplies groceries and medication to senior citizens in need.
Leave it to Us started in Chicago and has since launched in locations across the United States. The organization is made up of college students who are volunteering to shop.
Ibukun Afon is head of the Birmingham chapter and said he received his second order Friday morning.
“Just being able to give back to the community is something that we’ve always valued, and to do that in Birmingham is very important to flattening the curve and being able to provide a service to people who can’t get out and do it themselves,” Afon said.
Leave it to Us is completely free for senior citizens. All you have to do is submit a shopping request on the Leave it to Us Facebook page or on their website, www.covidseniorshoppers.com and a volunteer will shop for you and deliver your groceries.
“The only thing we ask for is to be reimbursed for the cost of your groceries,” said Afon.
