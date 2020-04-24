Gadsden’s mayor, others respond to Goodyear closing

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - It was almost a 100-year-old institution in Gadsden, the Goodyear Plant..
In federal filings the company announced it’s plans to shut down the plant. Goodyear opened in 1929 at one time it had 4,000 employees.
That number has decreased to just more than 400.
At one time Goodyear produced 17,000 tires a day. The number dropped recently to 2,000. The plant has been facing financial struggles.
It was looking to close at different times, and employees gave in to concessions to help keep the doors open in the past.
Just last year 750 employees took an early buyout to leave the company. Former employees of thirty plus years with the company said they expected the closure after an new plant opened in Mexico in 2017.
“The reality of it is Goodyear opened a new plant back in 2017. They are producing the same tire we developed in Gadsden but they are paying between $2 and $6 an hour. That’s the way business works now,” Bren Riley, a former Goodyear employee said.
“I was expecting it. I worked 35 years in that plant. I raised a family,” Jack Minshew, a former Goodyear employee said.
The union workers will meet next week to vote on the closure deal with the buyouts for the workers. The union is expected to say more after that meeting.
The city of Gadsden will have to face losing more than 400 jobs. Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton has been hearing there were financial problems at the plant and the city reached out to the company but there hasn’t been a lot of communication between the city and Goodyear.
Mayor Guyton said the loss of Goodyear will have a big financial impact on the city.
“Disappointing to say the least. But, you know it seems like in the past several months it was trending down. So, it didn’t seem like we didn’t expect it. We probably though that was where it was headed.” Guyton said.
The mayor said there are junior colleges in the area to help with training for workers who may want to move on to new jobs. He also points the city is working on new projects to bring businesses to the city.
Right down the road from the Goodyear plant are a number of stores. One is Little Caesar’s Pizza. The are busy around lunch time. People here expect to workers from the Goodyear plant. All sorts of businesses in Gadsden have benefited from the company and it’s hundreds of workers buying in the city. News of the plant closure spread across the area. They people here say they expect to see some sort of drop in business.
“It’s been really hard. Goodyear has always been here. Has always been the backbone of Gadsden, jobs.” Laura Hollingsworth with Little Caesar’s Pizza said.
“So when they get on their break we have a lot of people coming by to buy pizza from us. So it will probably go down more,” Nadia Katbi with Little Caesar’s Pizza said.
“This is big blow to the Gadsden economy. For every job we have at Goodyear, 400 jobs left. That counts for three to four extra jobs on top of that. They are stable in our community,” Craig Ford, a former state lawmaker said.
Congressman Robert Aderholt released this statement about the closing.
“This recent decision made by Goodyear to close their Gadsden facility is sad to hear by anyone who knows the long tradition and relationship that Goodyear has had with the Gadsden community. That relationship has been ongoing for almost 100 years. I know that this closure announcement will cause hardship for so many families.
My staff and I have had discussions over the years with Goodyear leadership and have tried to work with them to not only keep production in Gadsden, but to also modernize their production capabilities at the nearly century old plant. Our office, as well as the governor and the state legislative delegation, have tried to do what we could to help keep goodyear in Gadsden.
My office stands ready to assist Goodyear employees to receive any, and all, federal assistance that might be available to them due to this announcement. I also want to continue to do what I can and work with the local and state leaders as they work to bring new economic opportunities to Gadsden and Etowah County.”
