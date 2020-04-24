FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns Friday afternoon

FIRST ALERT: We have a small chance to see showers and a few isolated thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves into our area. Storms are expected to weaken a good bit as they move east. Majority of the models show the best rain chance in North Alabama. A few showers or isolated storms are possible for Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties between 12-5 a.m. Saturday. A few spots north of I-20 could see a rain chance as late as 3pm Saturday. Severe weather is not anticipated thanks to limited moisture. The Storm Prediction Center is hinting that a few strong storms can’t be ruled out in northeast Alabama, north Georgia, and into the Carolinas. I think if anyone sees severe weather Saturday, it will likely be in parts of North Carolina. Most of us will remain dry Saturday afternoon and evening with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s.