FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! The system that produced the heavy rain and windy conditions yesterday has finally moved out of here. It has been producing strong and severe storms across Florida this morning. We are dealing with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures mostly in the 50s. We should see clouds decrease a little this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures expected to warm into the mid-70s this afternoon with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds will likely increase late this evening and tonight as another system sweeps into the Southeast. Strong and severe storms are expected across eastern Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana today. These storms are expected to weaken significantly as they move into the Southeast tonight and tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: We have a small chance to see showers and a few isolated thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves into our area. Storms are expected to weaken a good bit as they move east. Majority of the models show the best rain chance in North Alabama. A few showers or isolated storms are possible for Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties between 12-5 a.m. Saturday. A few spots north of I-20 could see a rain chance as late as 3pm Saturday. Severe weather is not anticipated thanks to limited moisture. The Storm Prediction Center is hinting that a few strong storms can’t be ruled out in northeast Alabama, north Georgia, and into the Carolinas. I think if anyone sees severe weather Saturday, it will likely be in parts of North Carolina. Most of us will remain dry Saturday afternoon and evening with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WINDY SATURDAY: As a cold front moves through our area tomorrow, winds are expected to increase. I think we could see sustained westerly winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. With a saturated ground from recent rainfall, it would not surprise me if a few trees fall over from the gusty winds. I can’t rule out the small potential for minor power outages across the area. Winds should calm down Saturday night into Sunday morning.
SUNSHINE SUNDAY: I think this Sunday will be the first Sunday in awhile where we will remain dry and have no threat for severe weather! Sunday morning will likely start off cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 70s.
DRY START TO NEXT WEEK: The first couple of days are looking sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s. Monday morning promises to be chilly with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s. By Tuesday, clouds will slowly increase ahead of our next storm system that will move into our area Tuesday night into Wednesday.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next chance for rain will likely develop Tuesday night into Wednesday. A cold front will move into our area giving us a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. It remains too early to determine if we will see severe weather, but I can’t rule out the potential for a few strong storms. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s Wednesday with a 60% chance for rain. I think temperatures trend slightly cooler as we finish out the week with highs in the lower 70s and overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Have a safe weekend!
