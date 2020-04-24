Coronavirus testing is improving in Ala. but capacity not where it needs to be

“Rapid testing, while useful, does not allow for large numbers of specimens to be processed at one time, thus limiting its use more to point of care testing and future capability in hospitals, clinics, and urgent care,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said. “Alabama is working with other partners to have additional testing capability, including partnering with academic centers and/or a large capacity out of state lab. This process is being carried out as expediently as possible.”