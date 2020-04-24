ColoringBham at the Birmingham Public Library

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Public Library wants to add a little color in your life and teach you a little history about the Magic City with the new Coloring Birmingham campaign.
Coloring is soothing and can reduce stress and anxiety, something most of us have been feeling over the past few weeks.
The geniuses at BPL have now taken historic photos from the Birmingham Public Library Archives and made them into coloring pages.
Just print, color, and enjoy.
BPL is hoping you’ll share your coloring creations with us on Twitter by using the hashtag #ColoringBham and tagging.
