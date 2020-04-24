Birmingham couple makes four-course meals for waiters, waitresses laid off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alinah and Mujtaba Syed have been in the food industry for more than 20 years and when COVID-19 shut down restaurants and catering businesses, they decided to do something to put a smile on the faces of those in the industry.
Alinah Syed, who owns Bham Eats Biryani, got the idea to cook meals for those in the food industry who have been furloughed or laid off.
“I love to cook and that’s why I started my own catering business cooking foods from India and Pakistan, but when business stopped, we knew we had to put our passion, food, to some use," Alinah said.
So the Birmingham couple created Birmingham Service Industry United and each week they prepare and cook a four-course meal and deliver to waiters cooks, bartenders, anyone affected by COVID-19. “We don’t even call or ask if people need the meal, we just give to them. Food is what brings us together, and we want everyone to feel loved,” said Mujtaba Syed.
The meal is completely free.
“Even though we can’t be in a group or something, they can enjoy a meal and think about each other. It’s the thought, hey, if you’re alone or with your significant other, we are all in this together,” Syed said.
The Syed’s deliver nearly 100 four-course meals to those in the food industry on Friday and Saturdays.
If you would like to donate money or volunteer to help deliver, you can go to their Facebook page here.
