B’ham partnering with Hope Credit Union, Bham Strong, Goldman Sachs to help with small business relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of small businesses in Birmingham didn’t get a shot at applying for loans from the first round of the Payroll Protection Program. This next round, the city has teamed up with Bham Strong, Goldman Sachs and Hope Credit Union to help small businesses apply for those loans.
"All coming together around businesses that didn’t have a banking relationship to make sure they’re in the best position possible to get a SBA paycheck protection program loan. Its competitive but it’s certainly worth a shot and for us, it’s another opportunity to make sure the businesses here have another outlet to go get funding,” said Josh Carpenter, Birmingham’s Director of Economic Development.
Any small business can apply for the loan. Nonprofits are also eligible as well.
You can find the forms to fill out and more about the new partnership here.
