Antibody testing will soon roll out in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Not everyone infected with COVID-19 is symptomatic, making it difficult to have a true determination of how widespread the virus is in Alabama. Starting next week, some hospitals will begin antibody testing.
“The tests are very important because they tell us how many people in our population have been infected with the virus so we can get a handle on the degree of the epidemic in our local community but also, it can sort of give a hint as to how many people in the community are immune or might be immune,” said Dr. Michael Saag, Professor and Director of UAB’s Center for AIDS Research.
Dr. Saag is an infectious disease expert and a particular expert of COVID-19 after being infected and recovering from the virus.
The FDA changed approval procedures earlier this year in response to the coronavirus crisis to try to make testing available as soon as possible. Dr. Saag warns the changes might make for less verified tests.
“The FDA said wait, we need so many tests now that we are going to make is streamlined, which sounds of the surface to be great, they take away a lot of the red tape but here’s the problem: through these emergency use authorizations, so called EUAs, all kinds of tests are flooding the market, that quite honestly, it’s hard for me as a scientist or practitioner to know how good it is,” said Dr. Saag.
He added, “From a UAB perspective, I think we will have some antibody tests ready for primetime in the next couple of weeks. I’m not in a hurry, I want to make sure we get it right.
