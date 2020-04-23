Woman finds work after losing job to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than four million new unemployment claims brings the total to 26 million over five weeks.
Leanne Ray worked a salon in downtown Birmingham until the state at home order forced her to close, says she is lucky to have another job to fall back on for money.
Ray worked at Salon U on 20th street in Birmingham. “We had to close our doors to the public. Some had to work less hours to get a small business loan to get us paid out. He had enough to get us through almost four paychecks.” Ray said how how the owner kept things afloat.
Still to make ends meet, Ray took a job with Andy’s Creekside Nursery. A job she has had off and on for eight years. "Oh it helps a lot. I got a little boy who eats everything. It’s been great. " Ray said.
Andy Buriss, the owner of Andy’s Creekside Nursery, says he has needed workers now that more people are staying home. “We are actually hiring people to keep up with people buying plants all the herbs, vegetables and tomatoes,” Burris said.
Ray said she enjoys and appreciates the nursery job right now but she wants to return to her old job once the stay at home order is over.
“I would love to go back to the salon. I’m not going to lie. If we do have to split up our stylists. Work only so many a day. I would probably work at Andy’s the day I’m not at the salon,” Ray said.
Ray says is worried of some of her clients may not be willing to return to salon for awhile because of fears still over the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.