VA medical facilities struggle to cope with coronavirus

On April 7, the VA issued guidelines asking workers to ration masks in response to what the department described as "shortages" and challenges in getting "adequate supplies" to protect VA staff, according to an internal memo. Citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the VA said employees in direct contact with COVID-19 patients should use N95 masks as protection but may need to reuse them. VA staff working with high-risk elderly or vulnerable patients, such as those in nursing homes or spinal cord facilities, would only get one face mask per work week.