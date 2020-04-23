49% of unemployment claims paid, ADOL working to speed-up processing

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Tens of thousands of Alabamians have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus crisis, leading to more applications for unemployment benefits in one month than in all last year.
As of Wednesday evening, half of those people have received their checks.
“I understand the other half who have not gotten paid are not going to be happy with that statistic,” said Tara Hutchison, Communications Director, Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL).
That statistic is an increase from Monday, when ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said only 40% of claims had been processed and paid.
“We just continue to encourage patience, and I know that’s in short supply right now, but patience is what we really need right now,” said Hutchison.
She added, “We are hearing their concerns, we are hearing their complaints, we are taking note of them and we are working as quickly as possibly can as we possibly can.”
The average processing time for a claim is 21 days, and that was before the crisis, said Hutchison. While thousands of people are still awaiting payment, Hutchison said many of those claimants are still in the processing period.
“We really only started taking these claims around March 16, the week of March 16, so it’s been a little over a month. So, obviously not everyone filed that same week, so as your go through the calendar, you may not have filed in the second of third week, so you’re still in that 21-day period.”
Hutchison said the call volume remains “tremendous” and while shifting employees and contracting with an outside call center has helped, there is still a backlog.
“Especially on the inquiry side where people are calling with questions, or they have to fix something on their claim, or a lot of instances, we need to talk with you, and you need to call us at this number and they can’t get through because you have so many other people calling at the same time, to ask basic questions that a lot of times are easily answerable online or through the tracker,” said Hutchison.
In addition to adding the call center, ADOL has launched a “Claim Tracker” tool and expanding its IT network.
“The website, those continued claims, is also now in the cloud with the initial claims and so that’s should be a sizable improvement for those who are trying to file those weekly certifications online,” said Hutchison.
She said ADOL is taking steps to improve the application process for people filing under the CARES Act and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
“We’ve been working on something to get that process a little more up-to-date, a little smoother that will hopefully improve the wait time.”
As of Wednesday evening, Hutchison said 59,000 new claims were filed this week. Last week, 66,000 new unemployment claims were filed.
