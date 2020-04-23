UAB celebrates spring 2020 graduates with virtual commencement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 has changed every part of our lives, and some of the people most impacted by the pandemic are students.
Thursday UAB announced two virtual commencement ceremonies for spring 2020 graduates.
At least 2,700 students are set to graduate, but they can’t walk in the traditional way because of social distancing practices.
- The virtual commencements will air on UAB’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram TV channels.
- The ceremony for an estimated 1,100 master’s and doctoral students is 6 p.m. May 1.
- The ceremony for an estimated 1,600 undergraduate students is 2 p.m. May 2.
For the virtual ceremony, graduating students were asked to submit 15-second videos of themselves, on topics ranging from their favorite things and what they enjoyed the most during their time at UAB to what they will miss as they leave campus life. The students were also asked to show how they are celebrating while practicing social distancing.
“We appreciate the strength and resilience of our Blazer community throughout this crisis,” said Pam Benoit, senior vice president for Academic Affairs and provost. “I have the pleasure of working directly with students, student government associations and faculty mentors, so I see daily the outstanding work the class of 2020 has done in the classroom, in the lab, in the studio and on stage. We are so proud of all they accomplished on our campus and in our community and look forward to celebrating them.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.