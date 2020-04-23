Tuscaloosa City Schools provide hot spots, devices for eLearning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with Tuscaloosa City Schools are working to make sure students have what they need to do eLearning from home.
The Board of Education approved the purchase of 500 wifi hot spots in April.
This allows students who need internet, to learn from home with little interruptions during online instruction.
The school system has also issued 1,700 chrome books to support distance learning.
Tuscaloosa City Schools has developed a strict protocol for distributing devices in a safe way to maintain social distancing practices.
Students communicate with their teacher about their device needs and a pickup plan is put in place which usually occurs at the student’s home school, drive-through style.
Devices have been distributed at Bryant High School, Central High School and Skyland Elementary, just to name a few.
“Education must go on. Our students must learn and these are trying times. These are uncertain times but we want to make sure our students are still well prepared for the world. At this time we want to do what we can to support all students," said Marshae Madison, Pelt Central High School Assistant Principal.
The school system uses a records list to determine who missed the initial device pickup sessions.
