Tua Tagovailoa selected by Miami Dolphins as 5th overall pick in NFL Draft; Auburn’s Derrick Brown picked 7th by the Panthers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tua Man is going to Miami!
Former Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been selected by the Miami Dolphins as the 5th overall pick in NFL Draft.
Tugavailoa’s selection comes after a bold move to declare for the draft following multiple injuries in the final season of his college career. He has said entering the draft was act of faith and it looks like it paid off.
Auburn Defensive Player Derrick Brown follows as the 7th overall pick, headed to the the Carolina Panthers.
Former Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick WIlls rounded out the top ten picks as the 10th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns.
The Crimson Tide had yet another pick with Henry Ruggs III selected 12th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.
