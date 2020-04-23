Tree limb falls on 2 Anniston first responders, injuries are non-life threatening

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two Anniston first responders were hurt when a tree limb broke and fell on top of them Thursday morning.
The limb fell on top of an Anniston Fire Engine company and an Anniston EMS crew while they were removing a person from a structure with a tree on it.
One Anniston Fire Department member and one Anniston EMS member were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
They are currently being evaluated.
Anniston Fire thanks everyone for their support and prayers.
