Storm damage across Calhoun County

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An unusual weather phenomenon left widespread storm damage all throughout Calhoun County Thursday.
In Saks, numerous trees suddenly went down during morning rush hour.
Many of them fell on houses and cars, a few blocked streets.
What makes this unusual is that it was apparently caused by a system known as a "wake low."
“We understand from the National Weather Service it was a phenomenon called a wake low that occurred,” said Calhoun County EMA director Michael Barton. “And it’s a significant change in air pressure immediately following a system. And it created some severe wind damage all throughout the county.”
On one street in Saks, a falling tree crushed a car and pickup, while another tree landed on a house next door, all across the street from a house that is being rebuilt after getting its own weather damage months ago.
In numerous cases, traffic had to be re-routed around fallen trees.
Similar stories of falling trees came from Weaver, Jacksonville and Anniston, but especially from Piedmont, where the fire chief says there was an unusual number of homes damaged by trees.
“The amount that we have today is unusual,” said Fire Chief Mike Ledbetter. “It seems like we have had more than, more than our share. And we’ve answered all those calls this morning, checked on the utilities to the houses, check on the people in the houses.”
Power was out in much of the county, some 9,000 without power at 1:00 according to Barton. Long lines of cars snaked around fast food restaurants, from not only people who couldn’t dine in due to COVID-19 but also people who couldn’t cook at home due to the fallen power lines and snapped utility poles.
