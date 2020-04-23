Report ranks internet in Oneonta as 4th slowest in the nation

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - In a new report from research firm “High Internet Speeds”, Oneonta ranks the 4th slowest.
Research showed the city’s average is 8 megabits per second versus the fastest in nation, Whitestone, NY with over 138 mbps, something Blount County leaders don’t find hard to believe.
"I don’t think any of our outlying or rural areas are considered having high speed,” said Chris Green, County Commission Chair.
"On a regular day slow internet would be frustrating, but with a shift to zoom meetings because of work from home and students working in virtual classrooms there’s an enhanced need for faster speeds. We’re living in a technological age that internet access really isn’t optional, that we must have to engage in the society we’re living in,” said Green.
Oneonta school leaders reported they’re working to provide a blend of distance that will include virtual and printed materials based on what they gathered about technology access for students. County leaders say they met with the primary internet provider, Otelco, and were told the company is working on a plan to increase speeds.
A representative from Otelco confirmed they’re working on infrastructure to increase speeds. There had been delays due to COVID 19, but customers can expect to see faster internet by the end of the summer. The goal is to provide internet speed that’s 10 times faster than what the community is experiencing.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.