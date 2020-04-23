Recycling No. 5 Plastics could help those using 3D Printers to make face shields, masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you recycle? If so, some of your recyclables could potentially help those working on the front lines.
Mollie Erickson, who’s part of Homewood’s Environmental Commission, is helping collect number five plastics with hopes of melting it down to use in 3D printers to print face shields and masks for those in the medical field.
“Birmingham Recycle and Recovery does not accept number five plastics at all, so if you put one of those in your curbside bin, it ruins the entire bin and is thrown away,” said Erickson.
Number five plastics are made from polypropylene, which is only recycled in Troy, Alabama. Erickson has started a collection site at her house and throughout Homewood. Erickson says they’re currently working on a plan on how to shred the plastic for 3D printers.
“Right now we have so much of it, if we can only turn it into something else, it would be so great. It would close the loop on so many levels helping the earth, and helping our health care workers fight this virus. With so much unknown, this could be one of our known," she added.
Examples of number five plastics include yogurt cups, sour cream containers, cookie dough containers, kitty litter containers, and some medicine containers. If you want to donate your number five plastics, containers are available every third Tuesday of the month behind Homewood Parks and Recreation Center.
