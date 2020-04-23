Power out, trees down in Calhoun County

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The power was out for some people and there were trees down all over parts of Calhoun County Thursday morning.
Jacksonville Police say Highway 21 Northbound (north of Roy Webb Rd) is closed until further notice because of a massive tree laying across the road.
Anniston City PIO Jackson Hodges sent this report:
- We are getting reports of multiple trees and power lines down across the county. Please use caution when driving and never drive across a downed power line (per Calhoun County EMA).
- To report downed trees or power lines in the City of Anniston, please call: 256-419-4384.
- To report downed trees or power lines in the County, please call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at: 256-236-6600.
- There is also a major power outage throughout town. Traffic lights on Quintard have been affected, so please drive with caution! It may take some hours to have the power outage repaired.
- Please note, that when traffic lights are out, an intersection should be approached and utilized as a four way stop intersection (per Anniston Fire Dept).
- If you see a downed tree, do not try to move it as it could have power lines in it.
Calhoun County is under a Wind Advisory until 4:00 p.m.
- Downed Tree & Power Outage Report:
- Tree down behind Arby’s around 18th & Quintard
- Tree downed on Iron Mt. Rd, Anniston
- Tree down on Baltzell Gate Rd, Anniston
- Tree down on Ledbetter St. in Anniston
- 1130 Quintard is without power
- Multiple trees down in the Saks area, near Skyline Dr by the high school
