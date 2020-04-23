Pandemic EBT to feed children in Alabama during COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRC) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said Alabama has been approved to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) to help feed children during the pandemic.
That’s a new program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), signed by President Trump, which provides assistance to families of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures.
As part of the program, Alabama will be able to operate Pandemic EBT, a supplemental food purchasing benefit to current SNAP participants and as a new EBT benefit to other eligible households to offset the cost of what would have been school meals.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Alabama had approximately 445,000 children eligible for free-and reduced-priced lunch, or about 62% of children in participating schools.
USDA is working with states and local authorities to ensure schools and other program operators can continue to feed children.
To learn more about FNS’s response to COVID-19, visit www.fns.usda.gov/coronavirus.
