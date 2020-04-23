Panama City Beach City Council votes to open beaches starting Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is reopening its beaches, with some limitations.
At Thursday morning's city council meeting, the board voted to open beaches from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Friday.
Panama City Beach is following after other county governments' decisions earlier this week. Tuesday Bay, Gulf, and Okaloosa Counties all voted to reopen their beaches all with limitations.
Bay County Commissioners voted to reopen the beaches in unincorporated Bay County starting Friday. The beaches will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Okaloosa County Commissioners voted to reopen all county beaches starting May 1. The beaches will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners voted to open up county beaches effective Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. The beaches are open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The only restriction is the time in which people can be on the beach, all other activity is allowed.
