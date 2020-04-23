Long list of issues fall by the wayside as virus upends session

Improving Alabama’s prison system and avoiding a federal takeover had been a stated priority for most legislative leaders this session, and some had hoped the high stakes nature of the issue would allow it to be considered during the remaining time this session. A slate of prison and criminal justice reform bills had already begun moving rapidly with each chamber passing companion versions through committee, meaning the legislation is only a few more steps away from final passage. Now it appears a special session will be needed if reform bills and funding increases are to pass.