Limelight Networks: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its first quarter.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.
The network services company posted revenue of $57 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.6 million.
Limelight Networks expects full-year revenue in the range of $225 million to $235 million.
Limelight Networks shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.81, a climb of 94% in the last 12 months.
