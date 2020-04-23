Jeffco Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers posing as deputies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about scammers posing as sheriff’s deputies over the phone and soliciting money, The calls sound legitimate and even show “Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office” on the caller ID. The sheriff’s office will NEVER ask you for money over the phone.
The scammers are convincing citizens that they have missed a court date and need to pay to avoid arrest.
The following are tips from JCSO to avoid becoming a victim:
- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will never call you and ask for money, banking information, credit card information or any other financial information over the phone.
- If you have a warrant, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office may ask you to turn yourself in to officials. Any payment of bond would be done at the jail, NOT over the phone.
- If you receive a call from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and you believe it may be a scam, get the persons name with whom you are speaking. Hang up and call 205-325-5900 and ask to speak with that person.
- NEVER give ANYONE financial or personal information over the phone. If they are calling you about a loan or any other personal matter, they will already have all of the information they need on file.
- Report any attempted fraud to your local law enforcement agency. Call and file a report. Detectives can’t investigate these crimes if they aren’t aware.
