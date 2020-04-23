Heart Gallery Alabama: Kanila

Kanila, born April 2004, is a busy child who enjoys crafts, singing and playing in the band at school. She likes to be outdoors and currently plays softball.
She has a great sense of humor and likes to try new things. If Kanila could plan a day all about her, she would enjoy a day of outdoor activities or going to the mall to shop.
Kanila is very capable of doing well in school, but has had a hard time finding the motivation to do so.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
