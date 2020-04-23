FIRST ALERT: Morning storms and potential afternoon severe storms expected Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. We are dealing with a large batch of steady to moderate rainfall producing lightning and gusty winds. We are not expecting severe weather this morning, but we can’t rule out a few strong cells capable or producing gusty winds up to 40 mph. The greatest threat for severe weather will likely remain in far south Alabama during the morning hours. We remain cool and stable with temperatures in the 50s. Rain and storms will continue to move to the south and east during the morning hours. I think most of the rain will come to an end around 9-10 a.m. this morning with the potential for us to remain mostly dry for a few hours. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with breezy conditions around 10-20 mph. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see additional storms firing up after noon. Storms that do form could be strong and severe capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Hopefully we remain quiet, but we will watch the radar and the latest trends. I would stay weather alert this afternoon and continue to have ways to receive warnings in case these storms form.
WIND ADVISORY UNTIL NOON: The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of Central Alabama until noon today. Sustained winds of 10-20 mph are expected with gusts up to 35 mph. Once the advisory expires, I still expect wind speeds to remain breezy with gusts around 20-30 mph. Wind speeds should lower as we head into the overnight hours.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: A flash flood watch continues for Chilton, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, and Hale counties through 7 PM this evening. Rainfall totals of 2-3 inches possible during this time frame. Everyone else in Central Alabama could see rainfall totals around 1-3 inches through the morning hours.
SEVERE POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON: The Storm Prediction Center continues to show an enhanced threat for severe storms for areas along and south of I-20. We will plan on the potential to see strong and severe storms this afternoon. I think the best locations to see severe storms will likely occur south and east of Birmingham including Bibb, Coosa, Clay, Chilton, Talledega, and Shelby counties. Severe potential will likely be greater as you head south towards Montgomery this afternoon. Areas to the north of I-20 can’t be ruled out, but do not appear as likely. These individual storms that form are called supercells. These are powerful spinning thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. If these storms form, they could be significant. It is why we do not want you to let your guard down after this initial wave of rain and storms move through our area this morning. Greatest chance to see severe storms will be between noon and 7 p.m. We should be fairly quiet this evening and tonight.
SUNSHINE RETURNS FRIDAY: Temperatures are expected to cool into the mid-50s tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Friday is looking beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. Clouds could increase late in the day as another quick moving system moves into our area Friday night into Saturday morning.
SMALL POTENTIAL FOR STORMS SATURDAY MORNING: A quick moving system with limited moisture will move into the Southeast Saturday morning. There’s potential we could see a few showers or thunderstorms for areas north of I-20. The main threat from any strong storm that develops will be strong winds and maybe some hail. I think the best chance for rain will remain in North Alabama. We will monitor this system, but not expecting anything significant as it moves out of our area Saturday afternoon. Saturday afternoon and evening should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-70s.
DRY START TO NEXT WEEK: The first half of next week is looking dry and comfortable! Morning temperatures will trend cool Sunday morning with lows in the lower 50s. We could see temperatures dip into the 40s Monday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-70s Sunday and Monday. We will trend warmer with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday. Next rain chance will likely develop Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time.
Stay safe!
