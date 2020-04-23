FIRST ALERT: Morning storms and potential afternoon severe storms expected Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. We are dealing with a large batch of steady to moderate rainfall producing lightning and gusty winds. We are not expecting severe weather this morning, but we can’t rule out a few strong cells capable or producing gusty winds up to 40 mph. The greatest threat for severe weather will likely remain in far south Alabama during the morning hours. We remain cool and stable with temperatures in the 50s. Rain and storms will continue to move to the south and east during the morning hours. I think most of the rain will come to an end around 9-10 a.m. this morning with the potential for us to remain mostly dry for a few hours. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with breezy conditions around 10-20 mph. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see additional storms firing up after noon. Storms that do form could be strong and severe capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Hopefully we remain quiet, but we will watch the radar and the latest trends. I would stay weather alert this afternoon and continue to have ways to receive warnings in case these storms form.