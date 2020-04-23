Don’t be scared, emergency rooms are still open to help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham say no one should let fears over coronavirus keep you from emergency medical care.
“One unfortunate result of the novel coronavirus pandemic is that people are scared to go to an emergency room when they have a medical issue that requires emergency care,” said Erik Hess, M.D., interim chair of the UAB Department of Emergency Medicine. “We are seeing patients with heart attack, stroke or other significant health issues delay getting medical care for fear of contracting the virus.”
Hess said UAB’s emergency rooms have taken precautions to stop the possible spread of coronavirus. Patients are given masks when they arrive, they’re screened for COVID-19 symptoms, they’re separated from patients without symptoms and waiting areas are marked for social distancing.
“We are not seeing many patients in the EDs with mild illness suspected to be due to COVID-19 any longer, as many of those patients are first being diagnosed by their primary care provider or at testing sites,” Hess said. “What we are seeing is patients who are coming in too late to get potentially lifesaving care for the kinds of medical issues we typically treat, such as stroke or heart attack. Don’t let your fear of the virus keep you from coming to see us.”
“None of our emergency physicians have contracted COVID-19 at work since we instituted a policy early in the pandemic that all our providers wear masks,” Hess said. “We have been aggressive with proper hygiene, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment and other steps to keep our staff, and our patients, safe. The bottom line is simple: If you are experiencing a medical emergency and you don’t come to the emergency department or call 9-1-1, you may be missing your window for lifesaving therapies.”
