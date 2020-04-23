Doctors say patients delaying ER visits over concerns of contracting COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency room physicians have a potentially life-saving warning.
If you’re waiting to get medical attention because they’re afraid of catching coronavirus at the ER, you’re putting your life at risk.
Dr. Erik Hess, interim chair of the UAB Department of Emergency Medicine, said while it was certainly beneficial for people to stay away from emergency rooms during the beginning of the pandemic, that’s really not the case anymore.
Dr. Hess says we’re in a position now that it’s best for the patient go to the emergency room if you have an emergency like a stroke or a heart attack.
Dr. Hess calls wait times "ideal" right now.
Before COVID-19, at the University Emergency Department, they would see just over 200 patients a day.
Now it’s around 100-120 per day.
“There’s not an explanation that makes sense for that outside of the COVID epidemic. We’re worried that the types of health outcomes that the public suffers not infrequently are still occurring, but they’re just not seeking the medical care that they need,” said Dr. Hess.
He said they’re no longer seeing the typical pneumonia or urinary infection cases, which need early antibiotics and fluids. What’s most concerning, said Dr. Hess, is before COVID-19, they’d see signs and symptoms of the severe infection sepsis multiple times a day. But now, it’s uncommon.
Emergency departments also used to see more than one stroke case a day, but those numbers are down.
Dr. Hess said people are coming in too late to get life-saving care.
“We are continuing to see trauma from car accidents and other types of trauma,” he said. “But seeing lower numbers of patients presenting heart attack and stroke symptoms is one of the thing that makes us the most concerned.”
Dr. Hess said UAB’s three emergency departments-- the freestanding facility at Gardendale, Highlands Hospital and the main UAB Hospital-- are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus..
Patients are given masks and screened for symptoms.
Those with symptoms are kept apart from those without.
