Doctor: More data needed to know when reopening businesses in Alabama is safe

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) – Governor Kay Ivey needs to see declining cases of COVID-19 and stronger testing, “over at least 14 days,” before businesses in Alabama can reopen. Without widespread testing, Dr. Mark Wilson warns case count might not be the most accurate way to gauge how COVID-19 is progressing in the state.
“We are not doing enough testing. So, if we’re not doing enough testing, how do we know for sure that the true cases are decreasing? And, because testing is uneven across the state, how do we know all parts of the state are doing well?," explained Dr. Wilson.
According to data graphed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), cases of COVID-19 have declined since April 9. The rate has fluctuated, increasing one day, decreasing the next, and increasing again, but Dr. Wilson said that still represents a downward trend.
“It would be a general trend downward... realizing that one day you might have a few extra cases and another day you might have a few more,” said Dr. Wilson.
While cases are trending down statewide, Dr. Wilson believes, “more data [is needed] to be confident that we are really decreasing our cases.”
He thinks, "hospital numbers might be a better number, or a better indication of what’s really going on."
“I think that might be a more accurate number for us to use at least until we get much more robust testing, throughout the entire state,” said Dr. Wilson.
Dr. Wilson, alongside other infectious disease experts, were part of Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s advisory group to develop a plan to reopen Alabama’s economy. The report was made at the request of Governor Kay Ivey and advised her to lessen restrictions, “when the overall trend in the daily number of hospitalizatons declines for 14 consecutive days."
“There are a lot of lives on the line here in terms of income, that’s extremely important. My concern though, is that if we don’t get this right… we are going to end up undoing all the progress that we’ve already made, and that’s ultimately going to cost everybody,” said Dr. Wilson.
“We [need to] make sure that we are really prepared to control the spread of disease and we are adequately resourced to do that.”
“Adequately resourced” includes more widespread testing, according to Dr. Wilson. He said some estimates, including a study by Harvard University, suggest adequate testing in Alabama needs to be 11,000 tests per day.
He also believes Public Health needs more staffing and more resources before businesses can reopen, to better contain current cases and to appropriately respond if there were another outbreak.
“We are going to have to respond very quickly to each case with a public health response, where we contact the person who is positive, find out who they’ve been in contact with, get in contact with those people, test them all, very quickly and get them quarantined so they’re no longer spreading that disease,” said Dr. Wilson.
“It’s going to be like a bunch of little brush fires popping up all across the state that we have to put out quickly before we have a forest fire across the whole state.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.