Child found asleep under clothing in SUV that had multiple bullet holes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A disturbing case of domestic violence in Birmingham after a child was found sleeping under a pile of clothing in the back of an SUV that had bullet holes and blood inside of it.
At approximately 6:51 a.m. Thursday, officers from the West Precinct responded to a shots fired call in the 900 Block of Avenue G.
Officers arrived and discovered a 2002 Ford Explorer with multiple bullet holes. Blood was also inside the SUV with no signs of a victim.
Due to blood and additional evidence in the car, the vehicle was inspected to preserve evidence and was then towed to Weil Wrecker to be processed by an evidence technician.
That’s when officers say an unknown caller said a child was inside the vehicle in the very back. Officers conducted an extensive search of the SUV and indeed found the child in the rear asleep under a large pile of clothing.
The child was unharmed. Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported to the scene and transported the child to the hospital for further evaluation.
The preliminary investigation revealed this was domestic in nature involving the mother of the child and her boyfriend.
Evidence suggests gunfire was exchanged between the two while the child was in the SUV. It appears the child was asleep under the pile of clothing during the entire incident.
The child has been placed into Child Protective Services.
If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
