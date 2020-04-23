Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama offers playbook how businesses can safely reopen

TUSCALOOSA CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Non-essential business are closed around the state of Alabama. But many are planning how to safely reopen and The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama just completed a booklet to give business owners ideas how to do just that.
“We put together the work hard, work smart, work safe play book,” Jim Page, President of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, said.
The playbook is based on recommendations from the Alabama Small Business Emergency Task Force along with guidelines from the CDC and other state and federal agencies.
“To equip businesses to know how to reopen safely. What kind of cleaning do they need to do to their store, to not only keep their employees safe but their customers safe. That planning needs to start right now,” Page continued.
The document will also be updated to reflect an new health and safety guidelines that could come in the future.
"People are hurting. But they’re excited about the possibility of opening back up. But they want to do it right,” Page said.
You can download the playbook for free by going to www.tuscaloosa.chamber.com.
