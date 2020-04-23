Central Ala. hit hard by morning storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some residents in central Alabama are using a break in the rain as an opportunity to clean up after storms that featured high winds caused damage Thursday morning.
Heavy amounts of rain complemented storms before sunrise and left many with damage and thousands without power.
Alabama Power says 42,000 customers statewide were without power as of 8 a.m. Calhoun County was hit hardest, with 14,000 residents facing an outage. Jefferson County has 11,000 residents without power, Tuscaloosa County has 2,400 and Shelby County has 1,600.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.