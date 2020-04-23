Calls to poison control centers are up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is warning people to be careful how you’re fighting the coronavirus because your health is at stake.
Calls at poison control centers are up by 20 percent related to cleaning products across the country. In Alabama, poison control calls related to cleaning products typically top the list annually, but compared to this time last year calls are up by 38 percent.
The majority of calls are related to incidents involving bleach. “We’re unique in that we see a lot of cleaning product exposures to begin with and for us to have such a significant increase is quite important. It just shows that people are using even more cleaning products,” said Ann Slattery, Director of the Regional Poison Control Center.
State poison control leaders believe the uptick is not only attributed to more cleaning, but people trying to make their own cleaning products and using products incorrectly. “People are mixing cleaning products which is dangerous,” said Slattery, “If the label says wear gloves - wear gloves.”
The state has seen a five percent increase in poison control calls for children under 6, with any kind of exposure. With children home more often now, experts remind you to store items in hard to reach places like above the refrigerator and keep cleaners in the original bottle so no one is confused about what’s inside.
The state poison control center also reports snake bite calls have tripled and insect bite calls have doubled. They think it’s because more people are doing outdoor activities, so they’re reminding you to stay safe.
