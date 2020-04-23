Birmingham small businesses want Payroll Protection Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama small businesses are hoping the second time around is the charm for the Payroll Protection Program. They missed out on getting funding from the PPE on the program’s first attempt to pass. Now Congress hopes to give final passage to the $310 billion program.
The money would help businesses keep current employees and possibly bring more back on the job.
Global Team Staffing had 144 workers, now she has around 20. The company provides workers for the food business for hotels and universities. Passage of the Payroll Protection Program would help out.
“That would mean we can really start looking at what we got to do to get our workers back to work. Working with our clients. Just a sense of comfort that we are not going to have to close the door,” Gregory Minard said.
Queen’s Park was a bar restaurant. Now its mostly a catering business. Owner Laura Newman applied for funding before with the program but she didn’t get any money the first time. “I don’t understand a program that is supposed to help mitigate unemployment insurance is not helping an industry with the most unemployment cases,” Newman said.
Newman said 66% of those working at bars and restaurants applied for unemployment but only 9% of bars and restaurants got a loan the first time it was offered. “Paycheck Protection went to 71 publicly traded companies which last time I checked did not fit the definition of small business," Newman said.
Companies with 500 employees or less can apply. Minard said if he is approved now he can take care of more employees. “It will be enough to bring back any employee that did not get unemployment. That is the biggest thing we want, to make sure they are working,” Minard said.
In order not to pay back the loan, 75% of the loan will have to go to payroll or health insurance of employees. The other 25% could go to cover rent or maintenance cost.
