Behind the Front: Stormy Easter Sunday Takeaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tornadoes and storms that hit Alabama on Easter destroyed homes and changed some lives forever. WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice looks closely at the FIRST ALERT Weather Day, how he saw the signs it could be bad, and what scientists have learned since the severe weather.
