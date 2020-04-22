Tuscaloosa restaurants feed Habitat For Humanity homeowners impacted by COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three restaurants stepped up to help families in the Habitat for Humanity program who are out of work because of COVID-19.
“We have a homeowner who works two full-time jobs and her daughter just graduated from Shelton State and works for a local Mercedes contractor and all three of their full-time jobs are gone now,” explained Ellen Potts, Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.
5, Chuck’s Fish and Southern Ale House are providing meals for dozens of those families in the Tuscaloosa-area. They loaded up and began delivering meals to people like Markedia Wells.
“This is a blessing,” Wells said.
Wells said she’s been fortunate to work from home. But she knows many others who are struggling.
"At this time during the economy and this state it’s in and so many not working, this meal just for one day is a blessing to me and my family.” .
More than 75 Habitat For Humanity families are being fed through this service this week.
