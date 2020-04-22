Tuscaloosa church open drive thru food pantry for people impacted by coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Word of mouth and the need to put food on the table brought many people to Plum Grove Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa Wednesday morning.
“A neighbor told me. She was just like get your kids and go get something to help take care of you and your family at this time. So it’s a blessing,” Sandra Thomas explained.
The church hosted a drive through food pantry that had cars lined up before it even opened.
“It initially started from our own concern for our faith community and Plum Grove Baptist Church. And once we saw the need within our own faith community we knew for certain there had to be a need within the overall community we live in,” Youth Minister and associate pastor Corey Savage said.
The Church partnered with the West Alabama Food Bank which supplied the food. The charity provided bread, fresh produce and meat that was distributed to people while in their cars.
Plum Grove passed out enough food to feed 150 families. The average family left with eight to nine pounds of food according to Savage. “We wanted to be a hub in our community for resources.”
“It’s a great thing what they’re doing for this community in this time of need,” said Field Benson.
The Church also plans to provide food for the elderly and folks with health problems who don’t have means to go grocery shopping themselves.
