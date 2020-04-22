Tua thanks workers at Lowe’s in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Before Thursday’s NFL draft top quarterback prospect and Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa participated in surprise video calls with Lowe’s associates in Tuscaloosa.
Tua made these calls to personally thank those who have stepped up to serve the community during the coronavirus crisis.
During the calls, Tua surprised each Lowe’s associate with an offer to host them at one of his future games, no matter where he plays.
Try not to smile, laugh or cry when you watch this.
