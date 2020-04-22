Statistic: 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The numbers are startling: One in four women and one in seven men will experience intimate partner violence during the pandemic.
Patricia Speck, DNSc, CRNP, a nurse practitioner who specializes in domestic violence prevention and a professor at the UAB School of Nursing says the in-home violence, or what she says is domestic terrorism, has increased in some places as much as 50% during the crisis.
Speck says the reasons are stress, inability to leave home/escape, or alcoholism.
Speck said one of the biggest red flags in domestic violence is strangulation or choking. She said when a victim comes forward and says an abuser grabbed their throat, then these cases will often lead to something more serious if they aren’t dealt with immediately.
There is a concern more children will witness violence in the home. Speck said seeing violence as a child can lead to issues with learning, ADHD or behavior. Speck said reduction of chaos and an increase in structure can mitigate these problems.
Speck said when society reopens she expects calls for help will increase because victims will be able to reach out for a help in a safe way.
Speck says if you’re in lethal danger call 911. The other thing to do to protect yourself during domestic violence is protect your physical self by protecting your head and abdomen first.
Speck said one of the best places for help, and it is free, is One Place in Jefferson County. If you need help, or you know someone who does click on this link.
Another great resource for women who are in trouble is the YWCA. They have a 24-hour crisis hotline.
