State COVID-19 death rate appears to spike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state appeared to spike significantly over a 42-hour period, causing some to worry if the virus was growing more deadly.
On Wednesday night, there were 201 reported COVID-19 deaths but only 178 have been confirmed by the state.
According to the Jefferson County Department of Health, the perceived spike in confirmed COVID-19 deaths was because the classification criteria had changed.
The old criteria to classify COVID-19 death cases included the state health department going through the medical history of every person reported to have died from the virus. Then, health officials would decide if the death was from COVID-19 or another illness.
The Dr. David Hicks with JCDH said the CDC changed how these cases are classified.
“Someone who had a positive test result now automatically classifies them as having a COVID-19 death. That is what changed. So, we had to go back in retrospectively go back and update our numbers,” he explained.
A state department of health rep. said soon there will be one figure to identify the COVID-19 death toll.
