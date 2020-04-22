Schools considering virtual graduation or delayed ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts are really approaching the 11th hour when it comes to deciding how their high school seniors are going to graduate.
Will it be delayed? Or will it be virtual?
We spoke with Bessemer City Schools and Hoover City Schools to discuss how they’re weighing the options, and when anxious seniors could expect an answer.
For Bessemer City High School, there are 216 seniors set to graduate.
Dr. Autumn Jeter said they’re waiting on guidance from the health department, but hope to have a decision by early June.
She said all Bessemer City School families have devices to watch a virtual graduation, but virtual is the last resort.
“Those family members who may not live in the Bessemer area who don’t have a device or don’t have access to WiFi. And that’s another hard part, and we don’t want to leave families out,” said Dr. Jeter.
And for Hoover High School and Spain Park, they have 1,071 seniors.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy said right now they’re learning toward a virtual ceremony, but they’re still discussing whether to delay the ceremony or have appropriate spacing at school stadiums.
“I would just encourage our students, as difficult as it is, for every circumstance that happens in life, we just have to find what’s positive in this and how do we make this the very best,” she said.
Both superintendents said they hope to have a plan soon, they just don’t have an exact date.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.