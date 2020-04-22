Salon owner diagnosed with COVID-19 while business closed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from a salon owner who was heartbroken to close her doors during COVID-19, only to find out days later, she had the virus.
We first spoke with Stella Glover a month ago.
She closed her business in Sumiton, The Look Salon, on March 18th.
Since then, she says it’s been tough: seeing businesses that people have worked their whole lives to create are closing down, some permanently.
Glover said she understands business owners are desperate to get back to work because it’s their livelihood.
But after getting the virus herself, she said you have to ask yourself if it’s worth risking your health or the health of your customers or loved ones.
“We want to go back to work, but at what cost? We’re scared. For good reason. My 10th day is when my symptoms were bad. And I wouldn’t have known. I just wouldn’t have known until then,” said Glover.
Glover said she could have infected her clients, some who have compromised immune systems, and she said that guilt alone would have eaten her alive.
Glover said she didn’t take COVID-19 seriously before she got it, but she does now.
She said she’s worried if businesses start opening up too soon, it could do more damage.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.