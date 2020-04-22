Restrictions due to COVID-19 prevented wife from seeing husband at Cleveland Clinic, so she showed him love from outside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitor restrictions during the coronavirus crisis at a Cleveland Clinic hospital prevented a woman from seeing her husband, but that didn’t stop her from showing her love for him.
The Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, in Tuscarawas County, shared a photo of the Elsie Demeo wearing a protective face mask displaying a sign that read, “I love you.”
According to the hospital system, the Demeo had to stand outside in the parking lot because of the restrictions and display the sign for her husband, a patient at the Cleveland Clinic facility.
“You inspire us Ronald and Elsie, and we all are eager to return to a sense of normal as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic together as a community,” the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital shared on Facebook.
