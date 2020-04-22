Preparations ahead of another possible round of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With potential of severe weather for the early morning hours of Thursday, people are being urged to take all precautions necessary to get warning. And after two consecutive weekends of widespread damage, that message couldn’t be more important.
Do not rely on a siren going off. The outdoor warning sirens are not meant to wake you in the middle of night. Many areas are discontinuing them. A weather radio is definitely at the top of the list. Be sure it has batteries and is programmed correctly, one wrong switch and there is no warning. Also, making sure your cell phone charged and not on silent is necessary. Bear in mind in Chilton County last Sunday there was just a thunderstorm warning, not a tornado warning.
“Sirens typically were never sounded for thunderstorms. They were sounded for tornado warnings. So what we have here is a situation where you need those multiple devices,” JP Dice, WBRC Fox6 News Meteorologist said.
These thunderstorms caused numerous trees to fall, some on houses. They can come up quickly and without much warning.
“Straight line winds sometimes can have more damage than a tornado. More widespread damage than a tornado. Straight lines winds can have winds up to an EF-1 tornado intensity.” Gary Goggins, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
So prepare now and be ready to act quickly and get to safety.
The Jefferson County EMA has had briefings from the state EMA and they continue to monitor weather updates. They are concerned with this being an overnight event people need to any sort of warning to wake them up.
“We stay abreast of the situation even before those storms even remotely get close to Jefferson County. So we will have people up and monitoring the weather. If it looks like it will get rough we will get up and come in early.” Melissa Sizemore, Jefferson County EMA said.
Jefferson County will have road crews on standby to move to clear roads. As will Birmingham and other cities. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said with his limited manpower, deputies won’t increase patrols but they are on call ready to help clear the roads if need be.
For some storm victims, still trying to recover from Sunday’s storm, admit to being a bit nervous with the threat coming again. Like Kelly Meeks of Thorsby. Her home was badly damaged by trees coming down on her house. At this point she is not sure if it can be saved. Meeks and four of her family members have had to relocate to Alabaster. Meeks suffered a mild concussion after trees brought down part of her roof. The Meeks family spirits remain high but it has been tiring. Still she admits its scary with another storm approaching.
“Every time I see a weather report I cringe. I say okay Lord it’s not going to be that bad. We are not going to have it that bad again,” Meeks said.
