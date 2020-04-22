Preparations ahead of another possible round of severe weather

For some storm victims, still trying to recover from Sunday’s storm, admit to being a bit nervous with the threat coming again. Like Kelly Meeks of Thorsby. Her home was badly damaged by trees coming down on her house. At this point she is not sure if it can be saved. Meeks and four of her family members have had to relocate to Alabaster. Meeks suffered a mild concussion after trees brought down part of her roof. The Meeks family spirits remain high but it has been tiring. Still she admits its scary with another storm approaching.