Police working to identify suspects in Center Point laundromat burglary

By WBRC Staff | April 22, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 11:26 AM

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are working to identify two suspects in a coin laundry burglary that happened on September 29, 2019 around 5:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Center Point Parkway.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detectives say the man wearing a gray head wrap is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and 190 pounds.

There are recognizable tattoos on the hand of one suspect, and forearm of the other.

Laundromat burglary. (Source: Crime Stoppers)
Laundromat burglary. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

If you recognize either of these suspects, or know anything about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. You will remain anonymous and the information you provide to Crime Stoppers leading to the charge and arrest of an identified suspect could result in a cash reward.

