Police working to identify suspects in Center Point laundromat burglary

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are working to identify two suspects in a coin laundry burglary that happened on September 29, 2019 around 5:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Center Point Parkway.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detectives say the man wearing a gray head wrap is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and 190 pounds.
There are recognizable tattoos on the hand of one suspect, and forearm of the other.
If you recognize either of these suspects, or know anything about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. You will remain anonymous and the information you provide to Crime Stoppers leading to the charge and arrest of an identified suspect could result in a cash reward.
