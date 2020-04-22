Law firm giving nominated essential workers gift cards during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The folks at Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys recently launched a social media campaign to highlight and show appreciation for the ‘unsung heroes’ in central Alabama during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Friday, April 17, the Shunnarah firm is giving out $50 VISA gift cards daily to selected essential workers. The campaign runs through Thursday, April 30.
An essential worker can include mail carriers, firefighters, police officers, waste collectors, delivery drivers, bank tellers, grocery store employees, convenience store and gas station employees, among many others.
