Law firm giving nominated essential workers gift cards during COVID-19 pandemic
Alexander Shunnarah Unsung Heroes (Source: Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys)
By WBRC Staff | April 22, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:32 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The folks at Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys recently launched a social media campaign to highlight and show appreciation for the ‘unsung heroes’ in central Alabama during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Friday, April 17, the Shunnarah firm is giving out $50 VISA gift cards daily to selected essential workers. The campaign runs through Thursday, April 30.

You can nominate an essential worker you think is deserving by clicking this link.

An essential worker can include mail carriers, firefighters, police officers, waste collectors, delivery drivers, bank tellers, grocery store employees, convenience store and gas station employees, among many others.

