Juvenile arrested in the murder of a Birmingham teenager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a juvenile in the murder of 18-year-old Aaron Romel Johnson.
Johnson was shot and killed on February 6, 2020.
Officers say the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 27th Street in Ensley.
Investigators believe Johnson was shot after an argument.
Detectives presented information gathered on the case. After review, a Pick-Up Order was issued with the Jefferson County Family Court Division for Murder. The suspect was arrested and transported to Family Court where he will remain in custody.
