Incident command team formed to help reopen businesses in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to re-opening Tuscaloosa, city leaders hope to have a plan in place by next week.
Tuscaloosa’s stay at home order is still in effect until at least April 30th. In the meantime, Mayor Walt Maddox said their Incident Command team is currently finalizing a plan to re-open businesses.
The Incident Command team is working with the Chamber of Commerce to gather feedback from local businesses about how they believe they can reopen safely.
Mayor Maddox also said the city will vet all aspects of the plan through a panel of medical professionals from DCH, UAB, and other institutions.
A very important factor that these health professionals will help the city understand is where Tuscaloosa stands on the availability of tests, hospital beds, and personal protective equipment for medical staff and first responders.
The Incident Command Team along with Mayor Maddox will present that finalized plan to re-open businesses to the city council on April 28th.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.