Happy 40th anniversary, Janet Hall!

Over the years, Janet has received numerous awards from the Associated Press including Best Anchor in Alabama in 2001 and 1994 as well as awards for Best Feature Story, Best Documentary and Extraordinary Coverage of a Planned Event. In 1999 she was named the “Local Hero in the Fight Against Breast Cancer” by the Komen Foundation. In 1998 Janet was given the “She Knows Where She’s Going Award” by Girls Incorporated of Alabama. And in 1997 was recognized by Birmingham AIDS Outreach for Best Media Coverage in the fight against AIDS/HIV.